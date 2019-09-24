Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Consolidated Water also reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million.

CWCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 10.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,550,000 after buying an additional 113,286 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 86,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,439. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

