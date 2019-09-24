ConnectJob Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One ConnectJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. ConnectJob has a total market cap of $34,274.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ConnectJob alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00038670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.63 or 0.05162240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ConnectJob

CJT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official message board is medium.com/@connectjob_ . ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here . ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io

ConnectJob Token Trading

ConnectJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConnectJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

