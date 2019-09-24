Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.70 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.51 ($8.73).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.30 ($6.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.52. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of €9.66 ($11.23).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

