Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

ESGN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

