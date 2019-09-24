Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$121.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$107.00.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.22.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$108.78 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$61.68 and a 12-month high of C$109.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.81.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$587.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 7.5699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 15,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.60, for a total value of C$1,571,928.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,980 shares in the company, valued at C$9,516,508. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Maheux sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.35, for a total transaction of C$28,865.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at C$203,746.90. Insiders sold 19,223 shares of company stock worth $2,013,349 over the last quarter.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

