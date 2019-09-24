CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Decreased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,017 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of CME Group worth $269,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total value of $318,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

