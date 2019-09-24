Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $3.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Laidlaw lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 511,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.