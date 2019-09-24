Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Citizens Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.11.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

