Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.47-8.57 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.47-8.57 EPS.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.14. 492,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,336. Cintas has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $270.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

