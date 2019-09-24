Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.09 and its 200 day moving average is $233.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $270.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

