Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0332 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Chromia has a market cap of $1.66 million and $3.50 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00189426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.01027527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00086434 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 249,593,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,143,277 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.