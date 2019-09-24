Chimpion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76,561.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $76,561.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00199723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.01149779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00089203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

