CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 333,928 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 128,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

CHFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.27.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.47). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 193.21% and a negative net margin of 306.81%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.69% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

