Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $65.84 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 125.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.