Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 500 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,959,551. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.42. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $455.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Century Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

