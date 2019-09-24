CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,670 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,268,000 after buying an additional 7,196,865 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $138,386,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,123.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,831,000 after buying an additional 3,774,593 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after buying an additional 2,345,348 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. 3,039,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,174. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

