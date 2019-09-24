CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,865 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,386,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,593 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,348 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $69,287,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,868. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

