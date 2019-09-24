CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CNP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,868. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
