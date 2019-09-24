CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Insider James R. Groch Sells 75,000 Shares

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $4,057,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 680.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

