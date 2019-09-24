Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bithumb, Cryptopia and Coinbe. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $85.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019629 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.02033312 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000629 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002339 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004098 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Exmo, Cryptomate, Coinnest, ABCC, Huobi, Indodax, Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Cryptopia, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

