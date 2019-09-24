Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBLK. William Blair cut Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Carbon Black and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carbon Black currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,811. Carbon Black has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $172,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,404 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carbon Black by 1,748.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Carbon Black during the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carbon Black during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carbon Black by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

