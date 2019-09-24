Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, insider Timothy Kyle Schools acquired 32,446 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $499,992.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,992.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 3,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,163.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,439. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 323,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 54,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,407. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

