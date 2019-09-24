Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87.

Capital Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPXWF)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

