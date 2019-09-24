Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.99

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.99 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 24558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

CAPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Capital Drilling Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

