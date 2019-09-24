Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti set a $74.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.11.

MMSI stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,991 shares in the company, valued at $28,569,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,474,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,808,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,050 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 60.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

