Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Receives C$3.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CFW traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.72. 115,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of $253.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$429.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

