Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Holdings Boosted by Water Asset Management LLC

Water Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,258,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,057 shares during the period. Cadiz accounts for about 48.1% of Water Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Water Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cadiz worth $36,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDZI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 31.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 105.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadiz by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadiz by 59.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

CDZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CDZI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 3,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Cadiz Inc has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cadiz Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.