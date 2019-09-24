Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TTEC traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 67,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,245. TTEC has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. TTEC’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other TTEC news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $278,522.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,650. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TTEC by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TTEC by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TTEC by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

