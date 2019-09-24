Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Target Price at $12.00

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 458,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 94,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $12,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 551,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,531. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

