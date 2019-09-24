Brokerages Set Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $27.29

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 13,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.50 and a quick ratio of 23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.59. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $11,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 376,172 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,449.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 325,258 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $4,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

