Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $47.20

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 665,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Graco has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

