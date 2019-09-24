Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target at $85.38

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 890,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,375. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.