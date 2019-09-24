Brokerages Set CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) PT at $64.67

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. 821,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,204. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,440. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 76.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 224.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

