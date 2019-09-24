Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lorber David A bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of HGV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. 785,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.98.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

