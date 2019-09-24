Brokerages Anticipate J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year sales of $11.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

Shares of JCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 10,221,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,391. J C Penney has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $290.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In other J C Penney news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,352,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,755.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Wlazlo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,830,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in J C Penney during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in J C Penney in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J C Penney in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J C Penney by 103.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in J C Penney by 10.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

