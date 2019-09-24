British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BATS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,035 ($52.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,678.93 ($48.07).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,884 ($37.68) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,659 ($47.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,979.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,979.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

