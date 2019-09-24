British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
BATS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,035 ($52.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,678.93 ($48.07).
LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,884 ($37.68) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,659 ($47.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,979.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,979.49.
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
