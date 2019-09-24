Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 846,212 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.1% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $111,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

