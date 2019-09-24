Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BCO. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE BCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 385,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,564. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $93.81.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

