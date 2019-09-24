Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.13 ($2.93) and last traded at A$4.14 ($2.94), approximately 1,551,407 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.20 ($2.98).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97.

Bravura Solutions Company Profile (ASX:BVS)

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

