BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.63

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $8.97. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 6,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $188.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,033.29% and a net margin of 98.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.