Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $782,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,008 shares of company stock worth $13,573,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

