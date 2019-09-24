BOOM (BOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $52,134.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00186947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00976602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 976,259,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,221,597 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

