Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (ZAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 2nd

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 101,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,564. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a 52-week low of C$14.95 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.94.

