BlockStamp (BST) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $146,275.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000404 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005151 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000961 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 28,740,210 coins and its circulating supply is 21,197,244 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.