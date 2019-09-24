Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Blackline by 9.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackline during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Blackline during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 78.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,100 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 38,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,993. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

