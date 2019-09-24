BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $11.00 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of BB traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 37,855,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 534,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

