Blacer Coin Price Hits $0.0012 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00647466 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021029 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004055 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 147.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

