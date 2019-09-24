bitUSD (BITUSD) Market Cap Tops $3.16 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00012128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last week, bitUSD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. bitUSD has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $13,569.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00191435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00933347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00084186 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,024,500 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

