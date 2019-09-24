BidaskClub Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZUMZ. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.06. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $33.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $5,412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,993,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 15.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

