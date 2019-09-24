BidaskClub Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IOTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Adesto Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adesto Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $265.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 9,217 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $91,340.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,980 shares of company stock worth $398,061. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 166,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

