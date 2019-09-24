BidaskClub Downgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $79,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after buying an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Woodmark by 327.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 56,143 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in American Woodmark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,449,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

